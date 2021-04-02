Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $4.47 on Top Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 147% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $4.47 or 0.00007460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 242.5% higher against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $62.17 million and approximately $76.33 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00330715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.82 or 0.00758571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00089464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,899,506 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

