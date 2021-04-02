BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $56,849.07 and approximately $44.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 116.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005719 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,716,232 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

