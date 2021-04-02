BLAST Trading Up 65.5% This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One BLAST token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $83,632.57 and approximately $152.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005721 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,713,969 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

