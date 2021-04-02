Blocery Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.85 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Blocery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded 149.3% higher against the US dollar. Blocery has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and $9.04 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blocery

Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 tokens. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

Blocery Token Trading

