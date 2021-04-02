Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and $267,169.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 59.6% higher against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,059% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00662164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028024 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

