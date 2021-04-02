Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $928,260.06 and approximately $26,197.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,177.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00669995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028159 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

