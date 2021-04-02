Blockpass (PASS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $681.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.58 million and $681.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,081.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.32 or 0.00661889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028177 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

