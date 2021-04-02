Blockstack 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.36 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,375.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.96 or 0.00654643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

