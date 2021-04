Blocktix Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $574,833.31 and $7.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix (CRYPTO:TIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

Buying and Selling Blocktix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

