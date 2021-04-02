Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLMN opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.34.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

