Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $261.50

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.50 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.88). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81), with a volume of 52,757 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £238.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.50.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

