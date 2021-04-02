Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Cap Achieves $139.48 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $139.48 million and approximately $326,049.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for $3.67 or 0.00006168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00742730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

