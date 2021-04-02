Blox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Blox has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Blox token can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blox has a total market cap of $31.93 million and $1.18 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00054042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 927% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00672846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028300 BTC.

Blox Profile

CDT is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com

Buying and Selling Blox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

