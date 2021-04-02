bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Update

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BLUE stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 164.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 23.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.