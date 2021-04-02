BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.81

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €41.81 ($49.19) and traded as high as €52.65 ($61.94). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €51.88 ($61.04), with a volume of 3,197,484 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.03 ($63.57).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

