BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:DCF opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,229 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 373,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 117,412 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

