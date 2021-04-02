Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Short Interest Update

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIFI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of WIFI opened at $14.11 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $630.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

