BOMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $235,372.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00005588 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 139.8% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $235,372.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,232.85 or 0.99980533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00097815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001297 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,267 coins and its circulating supply is 909,479 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

