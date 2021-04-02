Bondly Reaches Market Cap of $52.50 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bondly token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $52.50 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bondly has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00072739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.43 or 0.00287493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.23 or 0.00788604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00089047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010101 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

