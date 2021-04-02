BonFi Achieves Market Cap of $7.10 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BonFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00284143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00091291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.43 or 0.00735071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010032 BTC.

BonFi Token Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

BonFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

