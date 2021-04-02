Bonfida Price Tops $1.85 on Top Exchanges (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonfida token can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $48.12 million and approximately $884,366.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00286607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00092654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.00744664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com

