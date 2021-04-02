BonusCloud (BXC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $66,486.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,124.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00671879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028240 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.