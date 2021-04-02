BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $8,060.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00052386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,160% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00665923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,139,470 coins and its circulating supply is 782,108,737 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

