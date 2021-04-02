Boosted Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $273,151.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $273,151.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for $101.74 or 0.00170486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.32 or 0.00741197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

