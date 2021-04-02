BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $992.60

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $83.49 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for about $992.60 or 0.01662281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00073237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.60 or 0.00287368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00784807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010101 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,116 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars.

