BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0037 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $9,659.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

