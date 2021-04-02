botXcoin Achieves Market Cap of $106.11 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $106.11 million and approximately $41,978.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,074.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00674923 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028293 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

