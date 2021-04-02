Bounce Token (AUCTION) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.09 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Bounce Token token can now be purchased for about $36.12 or 0.00061062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Bounce Token has a market cap of $75.28 million and $6.09 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00066383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00281123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00736059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounce Token Token Trading

