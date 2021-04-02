BOX Token (BOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.22 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. BOX Token has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $217.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.39 or 0.00487990 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

