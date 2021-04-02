BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 12,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 14,540,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,736,047. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

