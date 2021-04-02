Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $170.30

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 60,533 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.