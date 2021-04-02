Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.50 ($4.88).

BRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Insiders purchased a total of 66,308 shares of company stock worth $20,090,084 in the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 201.50 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market cap of £952.99 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

