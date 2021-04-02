Brian Mueller Sells 5,692 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $77.83. 1,030,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 226,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
