Brian Mueller Sells 5,692 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $77.83. 1,030,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 226,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

