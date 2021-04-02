Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $245.44 and a 52 week high of $402.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

