Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $1.09 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $42.39. 1,255,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,197. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $46.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.