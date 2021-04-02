Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $1.67 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.97. 7,749,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

