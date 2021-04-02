Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New $7.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $84.80. 4,780,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,331. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

