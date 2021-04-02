Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,361,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 3,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,500,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

