Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 155,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,485,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,832,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

