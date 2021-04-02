Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $69.12 on Friday, hitting $2,137.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,070.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,799.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

