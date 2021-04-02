Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 18,794 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,461,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

