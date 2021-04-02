Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 39,839 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

