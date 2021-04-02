Bridge Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. 841,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

