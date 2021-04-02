British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $446.43

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.43 ($5.83) and traded as high as GBX 517.20 ($6.76). British Land shares last traded at GBX 509.60 ($6.66), with a volume of 1,284,121 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,274.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

