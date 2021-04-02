Broadleaf Partners LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 7.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 143,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $466,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

AMZN stock traded up $66.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,161.00. 2,940,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,123.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,169.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.