Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises 3.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,009 shares of company stock worth $194,901,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.84. 564,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $759.83 and its 200-day moving average is $740.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

