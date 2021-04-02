Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,615,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.84 and its 200 day moving average is $270.04. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

