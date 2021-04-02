Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 8,685 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $114.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.