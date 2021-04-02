Broadleaf Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

