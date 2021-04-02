Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) is Doheny Asset Management CA’s 6th Largest Position

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises 2.5% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA owned 0.27% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 553,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,351. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

